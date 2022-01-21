Shreveport-Bossier Rescue Mission Calls on the Community to Help Meet Critical Cold-Weather Needs

Homeless men, women, and children at the Shreveport-Bossier Rescue Mission are in desperate need as cold winter temperatures bring more individuals and families to their door. “This time of year can be unbearable for those living on the streets,” said Pastor Larry Otwell, Executive Director. “We look for signs of hypothermia – shivering, nausea, confusion, slurred speech. It can be a life or death situation, especially for people who are older, ill or in poor physical condition.”



Since the end of December when temperatures began to drop below 42 degrees at night, the Mission initiated its inclement weather intake policy. This policy is activated during severe weather of any kind and allows guests to come into the Mission anytime day or night outside of normal intake hours.



The Mission is prepared to provide food, shelter and other life essentials for Mission guests each night throughout the winter months.



Otwell urgently calls on the community to help the Mission care for the homeless throughout the winter months through a number of different ways. “First, pray for our homeless neighbors and direct anyone you come in contact with that is in need of warm safe shelter to the Mission,” he said. “This is not just limited to the homeless but could be someone living in a home without heat.” Second, donors can donate items from the Mission’s immediate needs list. This list and a link to the Mission’s Amazon Wish List can be found at www.sbrescuemission.com. Finally, if you are able, please consider a monetary gift to the Mission to help care for our homeless neighbors throughout the winter months. Gifts can be made at www.sbrescuemission.com.