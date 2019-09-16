Shreveport-Bossier Rescue Mission invites community to annual Mission Possible 5/10k and Fun Run

The Shreveport-Bossier Rescue Mission invites the community to join tjhem at their annual Mission Possible 5/10k & Fun Run on Saturday, Sept. 21.

The race will be on the Old Autumn Breeze Trail through the historic South Highland neighborhood. Race starts at 8 a.m. at First Baptist Church Shreveport, 543 Ockley Dr. Participants and volunteers are invited to stay after the race for the Race Afterparty with food, refreshments, and prizes.

All proceeds from the race will go to the Shreveport-Bossier Rescue Mission’s Life Recovery Program which helps homeless men, women and children break the cycle of homelessness and poverty by giving them the tools needed to overcome struggles and become self-sufficient.

“The Mission Possible 5/10k and Fun Run is a great opportunity for our community to not only support the Mission but also enjoy the fun and fellowship that comes when we unite for a common goal. This community is filled with people who want to make a difference, and I have no doubt that together we can change our cities one life at a time,” says Pastor Larry Otwell, executive director of the Shreveport-Bossier Rescue Mission.

Runners and walkers can register as individuals online HERE.

Registration is $35 until 7 a.m. on Sept. 20. Registration will be $40 on race day.