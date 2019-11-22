Shreveport-Bossier Rescue Mission to feed 1,300 people in need on Thanksgiving

The Shreveport-Bossier Rescue Mission will open its doors to homeless men, women and children for lunch in celebration of Thanksgiving Day on Thursday, Nov. 28.

This Thanksgiving, the Mission will feed 1,300 people a full holiday meal.

In addition to the in-house meal, the Mission will prepare 1,000 to-go meals that will be delivered into our community. Community Renewal assists the Mission in finding families most in need in our community to receive these meals and meals will be boxed together by volunteers from Grawood Baptist Church.

“This Thanksgiving meal is truly a community effort,” said Sarah Ardis, director of development and community relations for the Shreveport-Bossier Rescue Mission.

Roppolo’s Installation is providing smoked turkeys for all 1,300 plates and the remainder of the feast is provided thanks to the generosity our community.

“Through your generosity and compassion, you have let the most hurting and broken in our community know they haven’t been forgotten,” says Pastor Larry Otwell, executive director of the Shreveport-Bossier Rescue Mission.

Beginning at 8 a.m., 30 to 40 young people from Grawood Baptist Church will fill 1,000 to-go food trays. Then, volunteers from Grawood will load food into volunteer driver’s cars to deliver food into local neighborhoods. At noon, The homeless will be served Thanksgiving dinner.