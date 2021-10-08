Shreveport-Bossier Reunion Workshop and Vendor Fair Returns Oct. 23, Expands to Include Military and Class Reunions

The Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau will host its third annual Reunion Workshop and Vendor Fair, 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Oct. 23 at Hilton Garden Inn Shreveport located at 5971 Financial Plaza in Shreveport. Admission for this event is free for reunion planners and vendor registration is $50. All attendees and vendors must register in advance at www.ShreveportReunions.com.

“We invite locals to plan their reunion in their hometown to celebrate their heritage and take advantage of the affordable amenities that Shreveport-Bossier has to offer,” said Erica Telsee, tourism sales manager at the Tourist Bureau.

The Reunion Workshop and Vendor Fair is a one-stop-shop for planning reunions in Shreveport-Bossier. Attendees can win door prizes, browse a fair of local vendors, and participate in a reunion planning seminar. This year, the workshop will feature a panel discussion about reunion planning, and a presentation about genealogy by Pamela Carlisle, History Center Assistant Manager at Bossier Parish Libraries History Center. The workshop will also include information about the reunion planning services that the Tourist Bureau and its partners provide, as well.

The cost to be a vendor at the Reunion Workshop and Vendor Fair is $50. Vendors eligible to participate in the fair are companies that provide services for events including catering companies, event planners, venues, promotional product agencies, hotels, photographers, videographers, bands, and DJs. Vendors can register online at Eventbrite.com: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/reunion-workshop-and-vendor-fair-2021-vendor-registration-tickets-165181826289

The Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau is a complete resource for family, class, and military reunion planners interested in hosting their event in Shreveport-Bossier. For reunion planning assistance, vendor questions and more information, please contact Erica Telsee, tourism sales manager, at etelsee@sbctb.org, 318-429-0652 or visit www.ShreveportReunions.com.