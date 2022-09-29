Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission To Host Super Retriever Series Crown Championship Presented by Eukanuba Oct. 21 – 23 & Nov. 2-6

The Super Retriever Series (SRS) presented by Eukanuba is set to showcase the best all-around retrievers and sporting dogs as well as the top High Flying Super Dock dogs in the country this fall in Shreveport-Bossier City, La at the Crown Championship. Shreveport-Bossier City will welcome over 150 dogs to compete in outdoor sports in the Field and on the Dock for nine total days of competition starting with the SRS Super Dock competition on Oct. 21 – 23 and Retriever Trials Nov. 2 – 6.

“We are excited to be coming to Shreveport-Bossier City for the second year to showcase the SRS Sporting dogs,” said Shannon Nardi, producer of the Super Retriever Series. “We feel that Louisiana is a waterfowl capital, and our retrievers as well as our Dock Jumping Dogs will feel right at home.”

“Shreveport-Bossier City and the State of Louisiana are proud to host the 2022 Super Retriever Series Crown Championships for two events in October and November,” said Sara Nelms, director of sports for the Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission. “On behalf of the Sports Commission team and Shreveport-Bossier community, I would like to thank Super Retriever Series for entrusting us with this incredible event, as well as Lt. Governor Nungesser and the Louisiana Office of Tourism, Margaritaville Resort Casino of Bossier City, the Louisiana Boardwalk Outlets, Bass Pro Shops and the local sport dog community. We’ll deliver nothing less than world-class hospitality in sportsman’s paradise.”

The SRS Super Dock promises to be family fun.

“The Super Dock is a great family fun event! Where else would you be able to watch dogs fly through the air at distances up to 30 feet and heights up to eight feet? These dogs are amazing athletes in their own right,” added Nardi. “If you have a retriever who likes water, be sure and bring them out, or just come and watch these amazing athletes on the dock.”

The public is encouraged to come and try jumping their own dog on Friday, Oct. 21 and join in on the fun. Competitive action in the finals will take place Saturday and Sunday. Super Fly and Super V offers the chance to watch high-powered jumpers and newcomers trying it for the first time. It is described much like a track and field event, as competitors take part in long jump, high jump and the speed race “Raider Run.”

In addition to the SRS Super Dock, The Super Retriever Series Retriever Trials, a hybrid style of retriever trial, includes hunt tests, field trials and all-around hunt savvy. In 2021, professional Clark Kennington from Easton, MO and his teammate Stroker, a 9-year-old black Labrador, along with amateur Mike Gibson of Galena, KS and his teammate Trigg, 8-year-old Black Labrador, received the coveted Crown and registered title of SRSCC through the United Kennel Club registry.

The presenting sponsor, Eukanuba, is proud to be a part of the Super Retriever Series Crown Championship, highlighting some of the best sporting dogs in the country.

This year’s prize will be a $45,000 purse package for the final three Open/Pro Retriever winners and the final 3 Amateur retriever winners. SRS will also be giving away a Thor Duck Boat to one of our lucky qualifiers attending the Crown Championship on the first day of competition, a $15,000.00 package.

All events are free to the public. Gusts can bring lawn chairs and watch the best retriever/handler teams in the world compete for the coveted title of 2022 SRS Crown Champion.

The event will be shown on the Discovery Channel and PlutoTV once footage is finalized.