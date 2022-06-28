SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER TO WELCOME ALMOST 4,000 MOTORCYCLISTS JUNE 28 – JULY 2

Visit Shreveport-Bossier is getting ready to welcome almost 4,000 motorcycle enthusiasts for the Goldwing Road Rider’s Association (GWRRA):Wing Ding 43 Annual Conference to be held June 28 – July 2, 2022 at the Shreveport Convention Center. This will be the first time the event has been held in Louisiana and will utilize approximately 3,000 overnight hotel rooms in the area. The estimated economic impact for the community is $3 million and directly supports 1,460 jobs in Shreveport-Bossier.

The GWRRA is recognized as the world’s largest single-marquee conference for safety, technical, educational and social organization for riders of touring motorcycles. Once a year, members, their friends and many other motorcycle enthusiasts gather for the largest, most prestigious, ultimate and luxury touring motorcycle extravaganza in the world, called “Wing Ding.” Non-members can also participate in seminars and activities as a non-member by registering onsite.

“Booking huge business like this takes years of effort,” said David Bradley, vice president of sales and services at the Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau. “We began the sales process with Gold Wing in 2017. When Jessica Rodgers, our sales manager, joined our team in 2019, she helped us in the final stages of securing this conference.”

Wing Ding rotates to different locations across the United States every year. This year’s event will give members the opportunity to participate in educational seminars, attend a trade show to see the latest products for bikes (complete with Demo Rides), enjoy a welcome party sponsored by the Louisiana Office of Tourism and evening entertainment and even interact with the public during Saturday’s July 2 parade, 8 a.m. – 9 a.m.

The public can attend the July 2 Wing Ding 43 Parade set to begin at 8 a.m. The parade will begin in Bossier City near Horseshoe. The route will then travel down Arthur Ray Teague Parkway, over the Shreveport-Barksdale Bridge, down Clyde Fant Parkway towards Downtown Shreveport, ending at the Shreveport Farmer’s Market.

“We are honored to be selected as a host location for Wing Ding,” said Stacy Brown, president/CEO of Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau. “Since 1979, GWRRA event organizers have worked hard to select locations with unique atmospheres that can provide an unforgettable experience. We know Shreveport-Bossier City can do this and are excited others see this as well.”

For more information about Shreveport-Bossier, visit www.Shreveport-Bossier.org. For a complete list of events, visit www.SBFunGuide.com.

For more information on Gold Wing Road Riders Association, visit www.gwrra.org. For more information in Wing Ding, visit www.wing-ding.org.