Due to current COVID-19 restrictions and out of caution to keep everyone safe, Shreveport/Bossier’s annual Life March event will not be taking place this year.

Instead, organizers are hosting “Stand For Life, Louisiana” on Saturday, January 23, at 10:30 a.m. in communities across the state.

“Stand For Life, Louisiana” will allow participants to peacefully and publicly protest abortion while maintaining social distance and adhering to all state guidelines.

Participants will gather along busy thoroughfares in cities across Louisiana and hold signs to share our message with the public.

In our area, “Stand For Life, Louisiana” will be held in two locations: Shreveport in front of Broadmoor Baptist Church on Youree Drive, and Bossier on Airline Drive in front of Airline High School.

Participants are asked to make and bring their own signs to display during the event.

North Louisiana Director of Louisiana Right to Life, Amanda Nottingham says, “As the North Louisiana Director, I want to thank the citizens of Louisiana, and especially our region, for their overwhelming support for the Love Life Amendment that passed on November 3. Louisiana has long had a pro-life reputation and the passage of the Love Life Amendment confirmed that our citizens value the lives of the unborn. While we celebrate this victory, there is still work to be done. We must continue fighting to protect unborn babies and their mothers from the atrocities of abortion and the industry that seeks to destroy life. Shreveport is the abortion capital of Louisiana and responsible for approximately 40% of the abortions in our state. 3,231 babies were aborted at the facility in Shreveport in 2019. That is an average of nine babies per day whose lives were ended by abortion in our community. Our fight must continue until the unalienable right to life is protected for every person, which includes the unborn.”