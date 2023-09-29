Shreveport-Bossier’s First Ever 24-7 Veterinary Hospital Coming Soon

Veterinary emergencies can happen unexpectedly, often when regular business hours are over. Fortunately, for the first time in our area, an option will now be available for our furry family members 24 hours a day, seven days a week.



Valor Veterinary Emergency Hospital is a 24-7 emergency animal treatment facility for dogs and cats and will be the first of its kind for the Shreveport Bossier area. The hospital is scheduled to open in Winter 2023-2024 after construction is completed. The facility will be in the Heart of Bossier Center at 1701 Old Minden Road, Bossier City, LA.

Jackson Wheless, Sealy Real Estate Services (SRES) agent who represents Heart of Bossier, shares his excitement, “This clinic will be a great addition for our area as many will have the option to seek emergency medical care for their pets at any time. Heart of Bossier’s close proximity to I-20 make it the ideal location for pet owners not just from Shreveport/Bossier, but east Texas, southern Arkansas, and more.”



Valor Vet Emergency Hospital will be equipped to handle a variety of pet health services. They will have state-of-the-art diagnostic equipment to assess your pet’s condition including digital radiography, ultrasound, and in-house laboratory capabilities quickly and accurately. Their services extend beyond the typical preventative services and cater to all levels of veterinary health issues. See below for the extensive services they provide.



Stay tuned for more information like ribbon cutting, grand opening, and operational opening.



For more information on the Heart of Bossier property, contact Jackson Wheless.



For more information on SRES, visit the website www.sres.com