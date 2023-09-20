Shreveport Common Receives Society of American Travel Writers 2023 Phoenix Award

Shreveport Common, Shreveport, Louisiana’s urban creative cultural district, has been awarded the 2023 Phoenix Award by the Society of American Travel Writers (SATW). The prestigious award was announced on Sept. 8 at the SATW National Conference in Puerto Rico.

The Phoenix Awards recognize destinations, individuals, organizations, governments, and firms that have made exemplary efforts at environmental, cultural and/or historical conservation, preservation, and beautification of tourism sites. Shreveport Common was selected for its transformation of a long-neglected historic area into a creative, cultural community.

“I am extremely proud of the recognition Shreveport Common received from the Society of American Travel Writers,” said Mayor Tom Arceneaux. “The Phoenix Award affirms the outstanding dedication and hard work of the countless people from The City of Shreveport, SPAR, the Shreveport Regional Arts Council, Shreveport Common, Inc., and Parish of Caddo, who helped revitalize an area in the heart of Downtown and make it something we can all be proud of.”

Shreveport Common improved sites in the 9-block area which include the 1929 Municipal Auditorium where Elvis and many others started their careers, The Strand Theatre, the 1922 Central Fire Station (now the Central ARTSTATION with a 20’ lit ART THE DALMATIAN), and the 20’ FLAME atop the former hose tower (now a Bed & Breakfast). The new Caddo Common Park is a welcoming greenspace with 19’ LED-lit Artist Trees and an artist-designed outdoor pavilion. Eight properties in the area are on the National Register of Historic Places.

“We are thrilled,” says Pam Atchison, executive director for the Shreveport Regional Arts Council. “We hope more people will come to see us, see the public art, catch one of our events, or take a tour.”

Wendy Benscoter, executive director for Shreveport Common, Inc. says, “The Phoenix Award is for all who have brought the redevelopment this far,” noting that over 50 public and private partners are part of the transformation. “It has taken a village,” she says, “to imagine and implement this Creative Placemaking revitalization. It’s exciting to think this award will bring more people to our city to explore this unique place.”

Also receiving Phoenix recognition are the Monterey Bay Aquarium, Peru’s Inkaterra Hotels, the Herring Era Museum in Siglo, Iceland, and Canada’s Fairmont Hotels.

Founded in 1955, SATW remains the nation’s premier professional travel media organization. It is comprised of 1,000 of the travel industry’s most experienced journalists, photographers, editors, broadcast/video/film producers, bloggers, website owners, media relations experts, and hospitality industry representatives from the United States, Canada and beyond.

For more information about Shreveport Common, visit www.shreveportcommon.com.