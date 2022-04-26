Shreveport Dentist Receives LDA Distinguished Service Award

Dr. Ghali Ghali of Shreveport, La., was named this year’s recipient of the Distinguished Service Award that was presented during the 141 st House of Delegates of the LouisianaDental Association (LDA) on April 9, 2022.



The Distinguished Service Award is the highest honor bestowed by the LDA and is given

annually to individual members who exemplify the highest standards of professional conduct in dentistry

and make extraordinary contributions to organized dentistry and their community.



Dr. Ghali has been a member of the American Dental Association (ADA), the LDA, and the

Northwest Louisiana Dental Association for 37 years. He has a dual degree of oral and maxillofacial

surgeon whose education also includes a cancer and reconstruction/craniofacial surgery fellowship.



Dr. Ghali is an advisor to the Louisiana State Board of Dentistry, where he recently worked on

dental anesthesia issues and licensing of graduating dental students during the COVID-19 pandemic. He

represents the American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons (AAOMS) at ADA events and

on the American College of Surgeons Board of Governors.



Since 2016, Dr. Ghali has been serving as the Chancellor of LSU Health Sciences Center in

Shreveport. He has lectured for over 20 years on oral pathology, cleft lip/palate, oral surgery and more at

state and national meetings.



In 2015, Dr. Ghali was awarded a fellowship by the Royal College of Surgeons in England, an

honor given to only a handful of dentists. He maintains active memberships in 25 dental, medical,

surgical and hospital organizations.



For the past 18 years, Dr. Ghali has traveled annually to India to do mission work operating on

children with cleft lips and cleft palates and adults with oral and head and neck cancer. Locally, he

organizes dental clinics in Shreveport for underprivileged community members.



He is married to Hope Ghali and has four children, Gregor, Grace, Gabrielle and Garrisyn Ghali.