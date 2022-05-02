Shreveport Derby Day Returns to David Toms “265” Academy

Shreveport Derby Day will be held Saturday, May 7, 2022 at David Toms “265”

Academy from 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. The event will continue its tradition of being a vibrant outdoor

celebration of the Kentucky Derby where guests can expect an afternoon of fine food, live music, lawn

games, and a live showing of the race.



Guests can purchase individual tickets for $100 or tables for 10 guests for $1,500. Ticket and table

purchases are all-inclusive and provide full access to festivities, food, open bar, a commemorative julep

cup, and specialty Mint Julep cocktails.



Shreveport Derby Day will feature a variety of local food vendors, including Ki Mexico, RNL Authentics,

and Whisk Dessert Bar.



Patrons will arrive in true Kentucky Derby style with classic hats, bowties, and summer dresses.



Premier sponsors, East Ridge Country Club, David Toms “265” Golf Academy, and John Pickens Clothiers,

have helped this storied event make its return after two years.



For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.derbydayshreveport.com. Additional

details are also available at https://www.facebook.com/derbydayshreveport.