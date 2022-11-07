SHREVEPORT FARMERS’ MARKET NAMED NO. 1 FARMERS MARKET IN LOUISIANA

Shreveport Farmers’ Market has placed 1 st in Louisiana in the 2022 America’s Farmers

Market Celebration, an annual celebration of farmers markets coordinated by the Farmers Market Coalition

and American Farmland Trust. Since 2008, the America’s Farmers Market Celebration (AFMC) has highlighted

the important role farmers markets play in communities across the nation while celebrating the vendors, staff,

and volunteers that make markets happen week in and week out. In 2022, supporters visited

markes.farmland.org more than 1.25 million times from June 20 – September 19, 2022 and more than 125,000

votes were cast in the AFMC. In the end, the Shreveport Farmers’ Market came out on top as one of America’s

favorite farmers markets and the number one farmers’ market in the state of Louisiana.



“We are honored to be named the number one farmers’ market in the great state of Louisiana. Our vendors,

staff, and volunteers work year-round to ensure that we provide a quality market to our community with

access to fresh, nutritious food and goods produced by local farmers and artisans. This designation is

something we can all be proud of.” said Emerie Eck Gentry, Market Manager.



The Shreveport Farmers’ Market, currently gearing up for their 37 th season in 2023, hosts over 75 vendors

that have variety of homegrown and homemade items such as fruits, vegetables, herbs, plants, honey, breads,

jams, jellies, pastries, candies, pickles, cheeses, shrimp, various canned goods, seasonings, sauces, and meats.

In addition to the variety of foods, there are local artisans that have handcrafted items such as art, jewelry,

crafts, candles, soaps, and dog treats. Prepared breakfast and lunch meals are available for purchase and

consumption.



The Shreveport Farmers’ Market is the only market in our community that accepts SNAP/EBT and offers a

match program from Louisiana Healthcare Connections. SNAP users receive up to $20.00 in matching benefits,

which they can shop with at the market. This puts more fresh and homemade goods in SNAP users’ hands and

pantries, along with making a bigger financial impact with the farmers and vendors.



The Shreveport Farmers’ Market will open every Saturday from June 3 – August 26, 2023 from 7:30 a.m. to

12:30 p.m. For more information about Shreveport Farmers’ Market, contact Manager Emerie Eck Gentry at

farmersmarket@redriverrevel.com, 318-455-5788, or www.shreveportfarmersmarket.com. The market is a

project of Red River Revel, Inc. and is supported by the Downtown Development Authority, Slow Food North

Louisiana and the City of Shreveport.