SHREVEPORT FARMERS’ MARKET OPENS FOR 37 TH SUMMER SEASON

Red River Revel, Inc. is proud to announce that the award winning Shreveport Farmers’

Market opens Saturday, June 3 rd for the 37 th consecutive summer season. The Shreveport Farmers’ Market will serve our community by providing bountiful weekly markets every Saturday starting June 3 rd through August 26 th and will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Festival Plaza, located at 101 Crockett Street in downtown Shreveport.



The Shreveport Farmers’ Market has over 75 vendors that sell a variety of homegrown and homemade items such as fruits, vegetables, herbs, plants, honey, breads, jams, jellies, pastries, candies, pickles, cheeses, shrimp, various canned goods, seasonings, sauces, and meats. In addition to the variety of foods, there will be local artisans that have handcrafted items such as art, jewelry, crafts, candles, soaps and dog treats. Prepared breakfast and lunch meals will be available for purchase and consumption.



The Shreveport Farmers’ Market is the only USDA-Approved farmers’ market in the Shreveport-Bossier community, which allows for acceptance of SNAP benefits. The Louisiana Healthcare Connections SNAP Match program will return this year. Shoppers with a Louisiana Purchase (SNAP) card can receive a dollar-for-dollar match of up to $20 in purchases at the Shreveport Farmers’ Market. In addition, our new Greaux the Good partnership will allow an additional match of $10.00.

That is a total of an additional $30.00 customers can use on SNAP eligible items at the Shreveport Farmers’ Market. Through these partnerships, area SNAP recipients will be able to gain access to fresh, nutritious, local produce at the Shreveport Farmers’ Market while boosting the local economy by shopping with local farmers, ranchers, and artisans.



Free parking is available in the adjacent lots to Festival Plaza, along with the meter parking on the street.



There will an ATM onsite and some vendors accept credit/debit cards. In addition to accepting Louisiana Purchase (SNAP) cards, some farmers accept Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Food Coupons available through parish Councils on Aging. No pets are allowed at the market (service animals only).