SHREVEPORT FARMERS’ MARKET OPENS JUNE 1 ST FOR 38TH SUMMER SEASON

Red River Revel, Inc. is proud to announce that the award-winning Shreveport Farmers’

Market opens Saturday, June 1 st for the 38 th consecutive summer season. The Shreveport Farmers’ Market

serves our community by providing bountiful weekly markets every Saturday starting June 1 st through August

24 th and will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Festival Plaza, located at 101 Crockett Street in

downtown Shreveport. The market is free to attend.



The Shreveport Farmers’ Market has over 75 vendors that sell a variety of homegrown and homemade items

such as fruits, vegetables, herbs, plants, honey, breads, jams, jellies, pastries, candies, pickles, cheeses,

shrimp, various canned goods, seasonings, sauces, and meats. In addition to the variety of foods, there will be

local artisans that have handcrafted items such as art, jewelry, crafts, candles, soaps and dog treats. Prepared

breakfast and lunch meals will be available for purchase and consumption.



The Shreveport Farmers’ Market is the only USDA-Approved farmers’ market in the Shreveport-Bossier

community, which allows for acceptance and use of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)

benefits. Our partnerships with Greaux the Good and Louisiana Healthcare Connections will return this year,

allowing shoppers with a Louisiana Purchase (SNAP) card to receive a dollar-for-dollar match of up to $20 in

purchases at the Shreveport Farmers’ Market. Through these partnerships, area SNAP recipients will be able

to gain access to fresh, nutritious, local produce at the Shreveport Farmers’ Market while boosting the local

economy by shopping with local farmers, ranchers, and artisans.



Free parking is available in the adjacent lots to Festival Plaza, along with the meter parking on the street, with

handicap parking available in the lot next to the plaza on Crockett Street. There will be an ATM onsite for

vendors that only take cash, although most vendors accept credit/debit cards. In addition to accepting

Louisiana Purchase (SNAP) cards, some farmers accept Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Food Coupons

available through parish Councils on Aging. No pets are allowed at the market per Louisiana Law (service

animals only).



For more information about Shreveport Farmers’ Market, contact Manager Emerie Eck Holtzclaw at

[email protected], 318-424-4000, or www.shreveportfarmersmarket.com. The market is a

project of Red River Revel, Inc. and is supported by the Downtown Development Authority, Slow Food North

Louisiana and the City of Shreveport.