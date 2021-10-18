SHREVEPORT GARDEN STUDY CLUB PLANS FALL CELEBRATION AND DEDICATION AT GREENWOOD CEMETERY

A community-wide Celebration of two special gifts to the Shreveport Garden Study Club will be held on Thursday, November 4. The noon event will be held in the area around the Pollinator Garden at Greenwood Cemetery, 130 Stoner Avenue, Shreveport.



The two gifts include a gift of property from the Independent Order for Odd Fellows, Neith Lodge #21, which will enable the creation of a trust fund for the perpetual maintenance of the cemetery. A second gift, a donation from the William H. Broyles II family, is dedicated to fund the completion of the cemetery’s Pollinator Garden with the construction of an entry pavilion.



“The Shreveport Garden Study Club is honored to have partnered with the City of Shreveport for over 24 years to restore Greenwood Cemetery to its beauty as one of the first great Cemetery Parks in the United States,” said Kathy Rasberry, chairman of the Garden Club. “Our combined gifts of time, talent, and treasure have been extraordinary contributions to the City and its history.”



In 1997, the Shreveport Garden Study Club, a member of the Garden Club of America, entered into a partnership with the city of Shreveport to create a garden and arboretum at Greenwood Cemetery. Over the years, SGSC has invested more than $1,000,000 in garden development, restoration of monuments and the Gatehouse, creation of pathways, and the addition of memorial benches. Over 100 native trees such as Live Oak and Sweet Bay Magnolia have been planted, and thousands of annuals and perennials add color to the landscape throughout the year. Greenwood Cemetery provides a place of comfort and renewal for visitors of all ages and will continue to do so for many years to come