Shreveport Green with the help of The Arbor Day Foundation and State Farm ® Distributing Trees in Shreveport

Shreveport Green with the help of The Arbor Day Foundation and State...

Through a national collaboration between Arbor Day Foundation and State Farm, Shreveport Green will host a tree giveaway for the greater Shreveport community.



Expanding the tree canopy in Shreveport will help combat community impacts from hurricanes,

ice and drought and help increase resilience to future severe weather.



“Trees make healthy neighborhoods!,” said Donna Curtis, with Shreveport Green. ” Within 5 years, the positive environmental impact of these 500 trees can include an approximate reduction in 91,000 pounds in carbon emissions as well as potentially alleviating 442,000 gallons of water making it into flood prone areas. But first they need to be planted!!”



Earlier this year, State Farm announced a $700,000 pledge to the Arbor Day Foundation to support tree planting projects in areas impacted by natural disasters.



“Trees can help make communities more resilient,” said Rasheed Merritt, State Farm Vice President of Corporate Responsibility. “State Farm is committed to helping communities recover from disasters and manage future risks, and we are proud to support local tree plantings.



On November 4 th , local State Farm agents will gather alongside volunteers from Shreveport Green to distribute 500 trees to residents on a first come, first served basis. Species available are Shumard Oak, Live Oak, White Oak, Red Maple, Bald Cypress, and Magnolia.



Event details:

What: Community Tree Giveaway

Date/Time: 9 a.m., Nov. 4

Location: 1133 Saint Vincent Ave., in the former Sears parking lot



To learn more about the work State Farm is doing to help improve our world:

Environmental, Social, and Governance – State Farm®