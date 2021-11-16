Shreveport, LA Native and Star NFL Player Set to Give Back This Thanksgiving

Tre’Davious White, All-Pro and Pro Bowl cornerback for the Buffalo Bills has announced today that he is purchasing 1,000 turkeys from Brookshire’s Grocery Store to donate to those in need in Shreveport, LA this Thanksgiving. Tre’Davious has partnered with Southern University at Shreveport, Louisiana (SUSLA) who will facilitate the distribution.



“I initially told my team to help me setup a Turkey Give-A-Way and to look into 300 Turkeys for me to

purchase, said Tre’Davious. After we secured that, there was something in my heart that urged me to want

to do more for the city that gave me so much – so, I decided to commit 1,000 Turkeys instead. My hope is

that it truly helps those in need this Thanksgiving to enjoy a nice meal.”



Brookshire’s Grocery Store has also committed to donating canned goods and stuffing to accompany the

Turkeys, to round out the meal.



“We are excited for the opportunity to partner with Tre’Davious White and his family to give back to the

community,” said Brad Brookshire, Chairman and CEO for Brookshire Grocery Company. “We know people

are in need this holiday season and we are excited to help an additional 1,000 families this Thanksgiving.

We are dedicated to fighting hunger in our communities and we are honored to help this incredible cause.”



Dr. Vladimir Appeaning, Interim Chancellor for Southern University at Shreveport says, “We are honored to

partner with Mr. Tre’Davious White and his family for this meal give-a-way. For him to remember his

hometown and those in need during this season says so much about his upbringing and his character. We

refer to Mr. Tre’Davious White has our hometown hero!



The Turkey Give-A-Away is set for Saturday, November 20, 2021 from 9am to 3pm. Distribution will take

place at the main campus parking lot at Southern University at Shreveport, Louisiana located at 3050 Martin

Luther King Jr. Drive, Shreveport, LA 71107. Meals will be given on a first come, first serve basis.



About Tre’Davious White



Tre’Davious White is an (NFL) cornerback for the Buffalo Bills. He was drafted in the first round of the 2017

NFL Draft and has went on to earn All-Pro and Pro Bowl accolades on multiple occasions.



About SUSLA



Southern University at Shreveport, a unit of the Southern University and A & M College System, a

historically black comprehensive community college serving Northwest Louisiana and beyond, is committed

to teaching and preparing traditional and non-traditional students for degree attainment, transfer, workforce,

continuous learning and self-improvement. This preparation is available through multiple delivery methods

and instructional sites for students seeking certificates, technical diplomas and associate degrees.



About Brookshire’s Grocery



Based in Tyler, Texas, BGC is a regional family-owned grocery business that employs almost 17,000

individuals throughout Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas. The company operates more than 185 stores

under the Brookshire’s, Super 1 Foods, FRESH by Brookshire’s and Spring Market banners, along with

three distribution centers and corporate offices.