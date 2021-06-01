Shreveport Man Arrested for Child Exploitation Crimes

Caddo Parish – Earlier today, Troopers assigned to the Louisiana State Police Special Victims Unit (LSP SVU) arrested 38-year-old Seth Dubois on two counts of computer-aided solicitation of a minor and 60 counts of indecent behavior with juveniles.

The investigation began in March 2021, after LSP SVU received a complaint advising that Dubois was speaking in a sexual manner and sending nude images to an individual that he believed was a 15-year-old girl. During the course of the investigation, Dubois initiated several separate online conversations with undercover SVU Troopers and utilized sexually explicit language. During these conversations, he continued to believe that he was communicating with a 15-year-old child.

As a result of the investigation and information obtained, LSP SVU obtained an arrest warrant for Dubois and a search warrant for his residence. Subsequently, he was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center. No bond has been set.

This remains an active investigation and there is no further information available at this time.

The LSP Special Victims Unit works to rescue and seek justice for the victims of crimes involving the exploitation of children and the trafficking of humans for sex or labor. The public plays an important role in identifying suspects accused of these crimes and is urged to report criminal or suspicious activity. The Louisiana State Police online reporting system is available to the public through an anonymous reporting form that is submitted to the appropriate investigators. The form can be found by visiting http://la-safe.org/ and clicking on the “Suspicious Activity” link.