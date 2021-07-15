Shreveport Man Arrested for Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile

Caddo Parish – On July 14, 2021, Investigators from Louisiana State Police Special Victims Unit/Bossier Field Office (SVU-BFO) arrested 39-year-old Aaron Clark, of Shreveport, on two counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile.

The investigation began in May 2021, when LSP SVU-BFO received information provided by Salisbury Police Department, Massachusetts that Clark had sent explicit images and videos, through a social media site, to a child’s profile. Through investigative means, Investigators determined the source of the images and contacted Clark, at his residence. Following an interview and search of the residence, conducted by LSP and members of Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC), Clark was arrested and booked into the Caddo Correctional Center.

LSP SVU-BFO was assisted by the following ICAC Task Force members: Shreveport Police Department, Attorney General’s Office, Red River Sheriff’s Office, and the United States Marshals Service.

The LSP Special Victims Unit works to rescue and seek justice for the victims of crimes involving the exploitation of children and the trafficking of humans for sex or labor. The public plays an important role in identifying suspects accused of these crimes and is urged to report criminal or suspicious activity. The Louisiana State Police online reporting system is available to the public through an anonymous reporting form that is submitted to the appropriate investigators. The form can be found by visiting http://la-safe.org/ and clicking on the “Suspicious Activity” link.