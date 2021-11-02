Shreveport Man Arrested for Molestation of Juveniles

Bossier Sheriff detectives have arrested a man on a warrant for inappropriate behavior with two minors under the age of 13 in Bossier Parish.



Jimmy Dillard, 72, of the 7300 block of University Drive Shreveport, was arrested by detectives following a tip that he inappropriately touched a minor at a Princeton residence and at his Shreveport home. sexual behavior with two minor children under the age of 13.



During his interview with detectives, Dillard admitted to inappropriately touching the minors on several occasions.



Dillard was arrested and charged with three counts of Molestation of a Juvenile and three counts of Molestation of a Juvenile, both of which are felonies. He was booked into the Bossier Maximum Security Facility. He has a $600,000 bond.



This investigation is ongoing and anyone with any information regarding crimes against children is encouraged to contact the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203.