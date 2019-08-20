Shreveport man arrested for revenge porn after distributing nude photos of ex

A Shreveport man has been arrested on multiple counts of “revenge porn” after he distributed various nude photos of a former dating partner.

Andrew R. Caufman, 29, of the 3800 block of Victory Drive in Shreveport, was arrested Monday afternoon on warrant charges by the Bossier Sheriff’s Office, which included 35 counts of Nonconsensual Disclosure of a Private Image, seven counts of Obscenity, and one count of Unlawful Disruption of the Operation of a School.

Caufman distributed the nude photos last week onto the parking lot of a Bossier Parish school where students were present, and upon investigation by Bossier Sheriff’s detectives, warrants were issued for his arrest.

He was brought into custody by the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force at a residence in Shreveport Monday afternoon and later transported and booked into the Bossier Maximum Security Facility Monday evening. He faces a $250,000 bond.

“Private images should remain private,” emphasized Sheriff Whittington. “The law of ‘revenge porn’ was enacted in 2015 here in Louisiana to address the matter of unlawful and non-consent of the distribution of images that were intended to be private. Keep it private, plain and simple.”