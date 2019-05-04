Shreveport man flees traffic stop, caught by deputies

A Shreveport man is behind bars after he thought it was a good idea to run from deputies.

Benjamin Griffin, 38, of 1800 block of Jewella Ave. in Shreveport, was driving a vehicle with two passengers on Highway 3 around 6 a.m. Friday morning. Bossier deputies initiated a traffic stop at the 8400 block of Highway 3, and Griffin decided to bail. He took off on foot into the wooded area near Thornton Road. The two passengers decided to stay put.

Caleb Schrier

The Bossier Sheriff’s Office immediately deployed their drone and K-9 to search the area, as well as set up a perimeter. The teams conducted an exhaustive search in the wooded area. Around 12:30 p.m., a deputy spotted Griffin running across Highway 3 just south of the original traffic stop. Around that same time, Griffin broke into a residence and stole some jewelry.

As fate would have it, some landowners in the area who were aware of the search located Griffin and offered him a ride. But this was no get-away ride. They drove Griffin straight to the deputies, even pointing to the back of their truck as they approached the deputies. Griffin was then taken into custody without incident and charged with simple burglary; more charges are pending.

Cruz Herbert

The two passengers, Caleb Schrier, 18, of Keithville, and Cruz Herbert, 20, of the 300 block of Merrill Lane in Benton, were each arrested and charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

They were all three taken to the Bossier Maximum Security Facility and booked.