Shreveport Man Sentenced for Trafficking Methamphetamine

SHREVEPORT, La. – Acting United States Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook

announced that Kyion J. Washington, 37, of Shreveport, was sentenced by United States

District Judge Elizabeth E. Foote to 46 months in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised

release, for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.



According to information presented to the court, Washington was involved with

other co-conspirators in trafficking methamphetamine between Waskom, Texas and the

Shreveport/Bossier City, Louisiana areas. Law enforcement agents with the U.S. Drug

Enforcement Administration (DEA) were able to intercept phone conversations between

Washington’s co-conspirators in which they arranged methamphetamine transactions.



On May 10, 2018, Washington traveled with another co-conspirator from

Shreveport to Waskom to purchase methamphetamine and the men were later stopped

by law enforcement agents for a traffic violation. During the traffic stop, agents located

and seized methamphetamine from Washington. The suspected methamphetamine was

sent to the North Louisiana Criminalistics Laboratory and the substance was confirmed

to be methamphetamine and weighed approximately 40.95 grams.



The DEA and Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office conducted the investigation. Assistant

U.S. Attorney Brandon B. Brown prosecuted the case.