Shreveport Man Sentenced for Trafficking Methamphetamine

SHREVEPORT, La. – Acting United States Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook
announced that Kyion J. Washington, 37, of Shreveport, was sentenced by United States
District Judge Elizabeth E. Foote to 46 months in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised
release, for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
According to information presented to the court, Washington was involved with
other co-conspirators in trafficking methamphetamine between Waskom, Texas and the
Shreveport/Bossier City, Louisiana areas. Law enforcement agents with the U.S. Drug
Enforcement Administration (DEA) were able to intercept phone conversations between
Washington’s co-conspirators in which they arranged methamphetamine transactions.
On May 10, 2018, Washington traveled with another co-conspirator from
Shreveport to Waskom to purchase methamphetamine and the men were later stopped
by law enforcement agents for a traffic violation. During the traffic stop, agents located
and seized methamphetamine from Washington. The suspected methamphetamine was
sent to the North Louisiana Criminalistics Laboratory and the substance was confirmed
to be methamphetamine and weighed approximately 40.95 grams.
The DEA and Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office conducted the investigation. Assistant
U.S. Attorney Brandon B. Brown prosecuted the case.