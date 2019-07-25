Shreveport man sentenced to 18 months for financial aid fraud scheme at Bossier Parish Community College

SHREVEPORT – United StatesAttorney David C. Joseph announced today that a Shreveport man was sentenced for his role in a financial aid fraud scheme at Bossier Parish Community College (BPCC), which caused a loss of more than $400,000.

Deundre Fleeks, 27, was sentenced by Chief U.S. District Judge S. Maurice Hicks Jr. to serve 18 months in federal prison and one year of supervised release following imprisonment. He was also ordered to pay $391,839 restitution.

Fleeks enrolled 20 individuals in BPCC and completed a Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) and Master Promissory Notes in each of the students’ names. Once the money was received, Fleeks would attend classes and complete coursework for the students. In return, each student paid Fleeks $1,000 per semester from the money the students received in Direct Loans and Pell Grants. The Department of Education disbursed $262,793 in Federal Direct Stafford Loans and $144,052 in Federal Pell Grants during the course of the scheme, which took place from August 2014 to September 2016. Fleeks pleaded guilty on December 13, 2018.

The U.S. Department of Education, Office of Inspector General, conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Seth D. Reeg prosecuted the case.