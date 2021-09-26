Shreveport Mudbugs Update

-For all up-to-date stats, game recaps, and more on the Mudbugs, please log onto to mudbugshockey.com.



-The Shreveport Mudbugs swept their exhibition series against the USA Hockey National Development U-17 team winning 6-3 on Friday and 2-1 in OT on Saturday.



UP NEXT: The Bugs will resume their 2021-2022 season with their first home series of the campaign as they’ll host the Odessa Jackalopes for a two-game series this Friday and Saturday night at George’s Pond in Hirsch Coliseum. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:11 p.m. for both contests. The Mudbugs will raise their 2021 Robertson Cup Championship banner on Friday and have a formal ring presentation on Saturday.



DEVELOPING STORYLINES:



-Fourth year Bugs forward Billy Feczko continues his hot play as he netted the GW OT goal last Saturday night.



-Both Bugs goalies earned a win this weekend as Simon Buchelor earned the win in net on Friday and Devon Bobak grabbing the victory on Saturday.



-Shreveport was w/o their Head Coach Jason ‘Soupy” Campbell and is likely to miss this weekend’s home series as he’s still tending to his sick wife.



-The Mudbugs will play their first South Division opponent for the season facing off against Odessa. Shreveport was 9-1 against the Jacks in ten meetings last season.