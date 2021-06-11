Shreveport Native: Spc. Erika Wynn

By Staff Sgt. Noshoba Davis, 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team

Erbil Air Base, Iraq – Louisiana National Guard’s Spc. Erika Wynn, a fueler with 199th Brigade Support Battalion, 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, is currently deployed in support of U.S. Central Command’s Operations Inherent Resolve and Spartan Shield.



Wynn, a native of Shreveport, Louisiana, has served in the military for five years and this is her first deployment.

While deployed, Spc. Wynn works as the administrative clerk for 199th BSB. Spc. Wynn is not a trained administrative clerk, but has dedicated herself to learning the new job and doing her best at it.



Spc. Wynn has learned how to operate several U.S. Army systems in order to do her job effectively and become a critical asset to the unit. Some of these systems include: Integrated Personnel and Pay System, Interactive Personnel Electronic Records Management System and the Evaluation Entry System.



Spc. Wynn continues to expand her skills to assist the administrative noncommissioned officer with critical administrative tasks for over 120 Soldiers.



The 256th IBCT will return home to Louisiana later this year.