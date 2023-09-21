Shreveport Opera presents “A Diamond Jubilee Concert”

Shreveport Opera commences its 75th season with “A Diamond Jubilee Concert” on Friday, September 29, 2023, 7:30 p.m., at The Strand Theatre, 619 Louisiana Avenue, in downtown Shreveport.

The production features four world-renowned opera singers – tenor Jonathan Burton, soprano Eleni Calenos, mezzo-soprano Lisa Chavez and bass-baritone Greer Grimsely – in concert with the Shreveport Symphony Orchestra, under the baton of Maestro Joe Illick. Patrons will also hear from the 2023-24 Shreveport Opera Xpress (SOX) resident artists and local chorus members.

The concert will include selections from beloved operatic favorites, “Carmen”, “Tosca” and “Turandot”, among others. Grimsley, a prominent Wagnerian baritone who has performed with nearly every leading opera house in the world, will delight audiences with a selection from Richard Wagner’s “The Flying Dutchman”. Wagnerian operas, sung in German, are dramatic and intense. Only once in Shreveport Opera’s 75-year history has a Wagnerian Opera been performed, “Die Walkure”, in 1959.

General and Artistic Director Steve Aiken shares, “We’re excited to celebrate 75 years of bringing world-class opera to the community, and even more so to celebrate alongside the Shreveport Symphony Orchestra, who has been our partner since the beginning. The four singers you’ll hear and the conductor all have ties to Shreveport. Joe Illick was the former artistic director here and returns regularly to conduct Shreveport Opera productions. All of the singers have performed with Shreveport Opera early in their careers, starting with Grimsley in the 1980s and Calenos as recently as 2019.”

Tickets for “A Diamond Jubilee Concert” are $35-$95. Student and military discounts are available with ID. Purchase by phone at 318-227-9503 or online at www.shreveportopera.org. Tickets will be available at the door for purchase.

A free lecture about the performance will be at 6:30 p.m. in The Strand for ticket holders.

There is no valet parking. Free limousine shuttle provided by Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath from the 1st floor of the Regions’ parking garage on Edwards Street beginning at 6 p.m.