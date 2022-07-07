Shreveport Regional Airport celebrates 70th Anniversary

Stacey Tinsley, Bossier Press-Tribune

The Shreveport Regional Airport celebrated its 70th Anniversary on Wednesday, July 6.

To commemorate this milestone, a press conference was held on the second level sky bridge at the Shreveport Regional Airport. During the press conference, it was announced that the Shreveport Regional Airport will soon receive new tenants.

“We are here today to celebrate 70 years at Shreveport Regional Airport. For 70 years, this airport has been allowing our families to reunite with their families in other places. Also, this airport has allowed citizens to go on business trips and vacations. The Shreveport Regional Airport is just such a large part of the quality of life here in our town. I’m excited for today’s 70th anniversary. And, I cannot wait to see what’s in store for the next 70 years,” said Shreveport Mayor, Adrian Perkins.

Moving on to later this year and early next year, Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, Uno Pizzeria & Grill and La Madeleine French Cafe will be opening new locations at the Shreveport Regional Airport.

“For the first time in the airport’s 70-year history, we will have nationally branded restaurants here in the onboard terminal building. We always do customer surveys, and this was one of the things on the top of the list, a nationally branded restaurant in the airport,” said Mark Crawford, director of the Shreveport Regional Airport.

The Shreveport Regional Airport also unveiled a new logo at the Wednesday news conference.