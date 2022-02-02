Shreveport Regional Airport Sees More Than 504,000 Passengers in 2021

Shreveport Regional Airport (SHV) saw 504,321 passengers in 2021, a 57% increase

in travelers compared to 2020 passenger numbers. The increase in passengers was thanks in

part to a new non-stop flight to Los Angeles, which was the first time in the airport’s 69-year

history to have West Coast service. The 57% increase equates to 184,101 more passengers

in 2021 than in 2020.



“We are so thankful for the Ark-La-Tex residents that chose to fly from Shreveport last

year,” said Mark Crawford, Marketing and Public Relations Manager for the Shreveport Airport

Authority. “As more and more people choose to support Shreveport Regional Airport, airlines

will continue to add back flights and bring in larger planes. We are always working with our

airline partners to add new destinations, so the more people that fly from Shreveport, the

more likely that is to happen.”



In October 2021, United Airlines re-launched their daily non-stop flight to Denver, which

has proven to be very popular again, with many days being sold out. The destination had

been suspended in 2020 due to staffing and gate issues in Denver. Fares start at $139 oneway. United also offers three daily departures to Houston, with fares starting at $112 one way.



Allegiant will resume their non-stop flights to Los Angeles on May 27, with one-way

fares starting at $65. Non-stop flights to Destin and Orlando resume in June on Allegiant.



Allegiant’s non-stop flight to Las Vegas operates year-round. Tickets for all of Allegiant’s

destinations are on sale now at Allegiant.com. American Airlines continues to operate two

daily departures to Charlotte and six daily departures to Dallas/Fort Worth. Delta Air Lines is

currently operating four daily flights to Atlanta.