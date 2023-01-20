Shreveport Regional Airport (SHV) saw 559,033 passengers in 2022, an 11%

increase in travelers compared to 2021 passenger numbers, thanks in part to airlines

adding larger planes to multiple destinations from Shreveport. The 11% increase

equates to 54,712 more passengers in 2022 than in 2021.



“We are so thankful that the residents of the Ark-La-Tex continue to support the

airport’s nine non-stop destinations all over the country. As we work to expand the

number of seats and destinations from Shreveport in 2023, we ask local residents to

continue to fly from Shreveport. We have more flights to more destinations more often

than any other airport in the region,” said Larry Blackwell, Jr., director of airports for the

Shreveport Airport Authority.



Due to demand last year, Delta Air Lines upgraded their aircraft flown in

Shreveport from 50-seat planes to 76-seat planes that offer First Class on their flights to

Atlanta. Later this Spring, Delta plans to bring back mainline service by flying the Boeing

717 aircraft with 110 seats. American Airlines also upgraded their flights to Charlotte

from twice-daily 65-seat planes to 76-seat planes. American also did the same with their

Dallas route, eliminating all 50-seat planes in exchange for 76-seat aircraft. Like Detla,

all of American’s flights offer First Class seating.



Allegiant is bringing back their three seasonal routes this summer, with non-stop to Los Angeles flights starting May 26th, non-stop to Destin begins June 2nd, and non- stop to Orlando-Sandford starts June 1st. Tickets are on sale now at AllegiantAir.com.