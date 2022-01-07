Shreveport Regional Airport to Begin Terminal Awning Refurbishment, Traffic Into Airport Affected

On Monday, January 10th, crews will begin working on refurbishing the awning covering

the entrance to the terminal building at Shreveport Regional Airport. To safely work on

the building, several traffic lanes and sidewalks will be closed to vehicles and

pedestrians. As passengers enter the airport traffic loop, signage will direct drivers to

the correct lanes to use during the construction project. All three parking lots will remain

open and operational during the construction project.

“The airport is the first thing travelers see when they arrive in Shreveport and the last

thing they see when they leave. This refurbishment is long overdue, and we are excited

to have a virtually brand-new terminal awning when this project is completed,” said

Stephanie Tucker, Interim Director of Airports for the Shreveport Airport Authority.

During the construction project, the SPORTRAN bus hub has been moved from the

airport traffic loop to Interstate Drive on airport property near the TacAir building. The

Taxi/Limousine pickup area has also been moved to the first row of the Short Term

Parking Lot, with signage in place to direct passengers. The awning refurbishment

project is scheduled to last 120 days and finish up before the busy summer flight

schedule.