Shreveport Regional Airport to Begin Terminal Awning Refurbishment, Traffic Into Airport Affected

On Monday, January 10th, crews will begin working on refurbishing the awning covering
the entrance to the terminal building at Shreveport Regional Airport. To safely work on
the building, several traffic lanes and sidewalks will be closed to vehicles and
pedestrians. As passengers enter the airport traffic loop, signage will direct drivers to
the correct lanes to use during the construction project. All three parking lots will remain
open and operational during the construction project.
“The airport is the first thing travelers see when they arrive in Shreveport and the last
thing they see when they leave. This refurbishment is long overdue, and we are excited
to have a virtually brand-new terminal awning when this project is completed,” said
Stephanie Tucker, Interim Director of Airports for the Shreveport Airport Authority.
During the construction project, the SPORTRAN bus hub has been moved from the
airport traffic loop to Interstate Drive on airport property near the TacAir building. The
Taxi/Limousine pickup area has also been moved to the first row of the Short Term
Parking Lot, with signage in place to direct passengers. The awning refurbishment
project is scheduled to last 120 days and finish up before the busy summer flight
schedule.