Shreveport VA assigns visitation restriction levels



The state of Louisiana and many states across the country are noticing a significant increase in the number of COVID related illnesses.



We know family members and caregivers want to visit. However, now visitation only threatens the health of your Veteran and our employees. As we increase our services, the Shreveport VA and the Veterans Clinics must, out of an abundance of caution, limit the number of people in our hospital.



The Overton Brooks VA Medical Center has assigned visitation restrictions based on three levels.



The Shreveport VA is currently operating at Level 3.

Level 3: High Alert Visitation Restrictions



Entry to our facilities is restricted to Veterans with scheduled appointments, procedures, or other essential business that cannot occur by any other means, including virtually.



Visitors will not be allowed to enter the facility. If you require a caregiver, please contact your provider prior to arrival. Guests will be required to remain outside the facility at this time.



Level 2: Elevated Alert Visitation Restrictions



Entry to our facilities is restricted to Veterans with scheduled appointments, procedures, or other essential business that cannot occur by any other means, including virtually.



One caregiver or family member over the age of 18 may accompany the Veteran.



Designated waiting areas will be used for caregivers or family members, and social distancing guidelines will be followed.



Inpatients will be allowed one visitor over the age of 18 in the facility during visiting hours.



Level 1: Normal Visitation



Open visitation with no restrictions.





As we continue our response to the pandemic, we will make any necessary adjustments to ensure our patients, visitors, and employees’ safety.



