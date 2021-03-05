Shreveport VA begins Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) COVID-19 Vaccinations

The Overton Brooks VA Medical Center (OBVAMC) will begin COVID-19 vaccination with the Janssen vaccine on March 6,TOMORROW, at a community vaccination event, following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Emergency Use Authorization for this vaccine.

The Shreveport VA, in partnership with Southern University Shreveport, will offer the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine at the offsite vaccination location, starting at 9 a.m. The VA has scheduled appointments for this event; however, the Shreveport VA will accept some walk-ins because the Janssen vaccine’s storage requirements do not require storage at a subzero temperature.

“Til now, we’ve received the Moderna vaccine, and we are eager to offer another highly effective vaccine to more Veterans,” said Richard Crockett, Medical Center Director. “This one-dose vaccine will help us reach our ultimate goal of offering COVID-19 vaccination to all Veterans and employees who want to be vaccinated.”

As of March 5, nearly 13,000 Moderna COVID-19 vaccine first and second doses have been provided to Shreveport VA employees and Veterans.

ArkLATex Veterans who are enrolled and receiving health care in VA are eligible to get the vaccine. The Shreveport VA is currently vaccinating Veterans aged 50 and older and any Veteran with high-risk medical conditions. All Veterans who are considered essential workers defined by CDC are also eligible.

The Department of Veterans Affairs encourages eligible Veterans and employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 when a vaccine is available. The Shreveport VA respects and understands that some people may prefer a particular vaccine due to various reasons. However, due to the limited supply of vaccines at this time and storage requirements, facilities may be limited to offering a specific brand. If employees or Veterans have specific concerns or questions, they should reach out to their care providers.

Veterans can get the latest information and sign up to receive updates on VA’s COVID-19 vaccine webpage.