Shreveport VA brings COVID vaccine to Stonewall

SHREVEPORT, LA — The Overton Brooks VA Medical Center has scheduled approximately 100 veterans who live in the Stonewall, Louisiana, area to receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Scheduled vaccinations begin at 9 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 13.

Walk-in vaccinations are not available.

The City of Stonewall reserved the Stonewall Community Center as the vaccination site. The center is located at 5208 Highway 3276 in Stonewall. All veterans receiving the vaccine have appointments.

Since the medical center received its first vaccine delivery in December, nearly 8,000 first and second vaccinations have been provided by Shreveport health care personnel. The medical center schedules vaccination appointments seven days a week

The Shreveport VA recently expanded the vaccination eligibility. The expanded group now includes veterans who are 65 years old or older. Other high-risk groups remain eligible to receive the vaccine. VA care teams are calling eligible veterans to schedule vaccinations.

There is no need to preregister or come to the facility or clinic. In addition to Stonewall, the hospital has offered vaccinations at the Veterans Clinics in Monroe, Longview, and Texarkana. Operational staff hopes to work with more surrounding jurisdictions to reach more veterans in remote locations.

The Shreveport VA’s vaccine quantities remain steady. The medical center is making progress toward VA’s goal of offering the vaccine to all staff and enrolled veterans.

Eligible veterans may call 318-990-5820 if they have a question.