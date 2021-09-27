Shreveport VA plans 2nd Drive-Thru Flu Shot Clinic

More than 100 Veterans took advantage of the first Drive-Thru Flu Shot Clinic at the Overton Brooks VA Medical Center, Sept. 25. A second Drive-Thru opportunity is planned for this Saturday, Oct. 2.

The Drive-Thru Flu Shot Clinic is scheduled from 8 a.m.- noon, for enrolled Veterans and employees, at the main facility in Shreveport.

Veterans may arrive at the main hospital entrance and receive the flu vaccine without ever leaving their vehicle. The Shreveport VA is located at 510 E. Stoner Avenue in Shreveport.

Flu shots are also offered during any primary care appointment or walk-in.

Veterans who receive care at one of the outpatient Veterans clinics may take advantage of Flu Shot Clinics each Wednesday, Oct. 6 thru Dec. 22; however, the Monroe Veterans Clinic will have a last flu clinic on Dec. 15.

Safe Care is the mission at the Shreveport VA. Consider the flu and COVID-19 vaccines for yourself, your family, and your community. But flu season is here, and the flu shot is the best way to slow the spread of flu from person to person.