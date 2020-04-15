Shreveport VA prepared to support community health care systems

The Department of Veterans Affairs recently announced the opening of 18 beds (16 acute care and two intensive care) to non-Veteran patients testing positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19). This is the latest in VA’s efforts to assist the state of Louisiana’s health care systems respond to the pandemic.

It is unknown when the Overton Brooks VA Medical Center will receive its first community patients; however, each transfer is initiated and coordinated by the health care systems and state officials.

“If needed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, we are prepared to meet the needs of community health care systems,” said Richard Crockett, Medical Center director. “When the time comes, and if local health care systems reach capacity, the Shreveport VA is here. We have prepared and have the ability to support Louisianans during this national public health crisis.”

VA’s decision comes in response to a request from the Federal Emergency Management Agency after the state of Louisiana asked for federal assistance.

VA continues to strongly encourage Veterans, staff members, and their families to take everyday precautions to protect against respiratory illnesses caused by COVID-19, the flu, and the common cold, and to follow the guidance of their local and state health care and emergency management officials.