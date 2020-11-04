Shreveport VA To Observe Veterans Day, 70th Anniversary

SHREVEPORT, LA — The Overton Brooks VA Medical Center (OBVAMC) will observe Veterans Day and celebrate the hospital’s 70th Anniversary, Nov. 10. The outdoor event begins at 11 a.m. in the medical center’s rear parking lot.

The current pandemic requires everyone’s attention to health and safety precautions. All spectators are required to wear masks and social distance.

The U.S. Marine Corps, the U.S. Air Force, the Marine Corps League, and the Vet Center of Shreveport support the celebration. Post-Acute Medical Specialty Hospitals of Shreveport, Chrisman McDonald’s of Bossier City, and Hillcrest Funeral Homes are donating food items and other refreshments. Volunteers will serve refreshments in a parking lot drive-thru.

The late Louisiana Congressman Overton Brooks, a Veteran of World War I, petitioned Congress to establish a Veterans hospital in Northwest Louisiana. Overton Brooks’ vision became a reality in 1944 when the 78th Congress authorized the construction of the Shreveport VA Hospital. The hospital was officially dedicated on November 27, 1950. In 1988, the Shreveport VA Hospital was renamed the Overton Brooks VA Medical Center.

“Honoring Veterans is every day here, but November 2020 is even more special as we celebrate 70 years of Veterans health care,” said Richard Crockett, Medical Center Director. “We are proud to be part of the Shreveport-Bossier community and are grateful for the vision and leadership of Congressman Overton Brooks.”

The Patriot Guard Riders of Northwest Louisiana will also join the celebration, the U.S. Marine Corps celebrates its 245th Birthday, and LifeShare will conduct a blood drive.

All Veterans are invited to safely observe the event, participate in the drive-thru, and view the Veterans Day and Anniversary Celebration on Facebook Live @VAShreveport. The event starts at 11 a.m., Nov. 10.