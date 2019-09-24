Shreveporter arrested for rape at a Bossier Parish home

A Shreveport man was arrested late Friday on multiple counts of rape.

Gerald G. Mitchell, 34, of the 300 block of Carrollton St. in Shreveport, was arrested just after 9 p.m. on Sept. 20 by a Bossier Sheriff’s Office patrol deputy on active warrant charges of four counts of first degree rape.

Mitchell is charged with raping a female juvenile victim using force and threats of violence at a Bossier Parish residence on four separate occasions earlier this year during a one-month period.

Mitchell was transported to the Bossier Maximum Security Facility for booking, where he faces a $1,000,000 bond.

Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives are continuing their investigation.