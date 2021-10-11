Shreveport’s Original Beer Festival, BREW, returns October 23 rd !

The Red River Revel and Mudbug Madness invite you to

“Revel in the Madness” (Ostendo Sum in Insania) at Shreveport’s Original Beer Festival:

BREW! Experience an afternoon sampling internationally acclaimed and domestically

micro-brewed ales, pilsners, stouts and everything in between at this 12th annual event. In

addition to more than 100 beers to sample, BREW patrons will experience live music by

What the Funk?!, college football games on big-screen TVs, and samples of signature

dishes from some of Shreveport’s most popular restaurants.

Shreveport’s Original Beer Festival: BREW

Saturday, October 23, 2021

2:00 pm – 6:00 pm

Festival Plaza, Shreveport, LA

Individual BREW tickets are $55.00 and a table of 10 (which includes early admission) is

$750.00. Tickets can be purchased at https://shreveportbrew.com .

Proceeds from BREW support the Red River Revel Arts Festival and Mudbug Madness.