Shreveport’s Red River Revel Announces Dates for Signature Events in 2024

Red River Revel, Inc. is thrilled to announce the dates of their four signature events happening in 2024. Each year, the Red River Revel team works year-round to ensure that Festival Plaza is programmed with curated events to cater to a diverse range of interests, ensuring that there is something for everyone to enjoy. Events feature orderings for art enthusiasts, music lovers, beer and wine connoisseurs, supporters of local businesses and farmers, and those who enjoy a good time.

CORK XVIII: A Red River Revel Fundraiser

Sat., Apr. 6, 2024 / 2:00 – 5:00 p.m.

Festival Plaza, Shreveport, Louisiana

CORK was created in 2005 as a fundraising event benefiting the Red River Revel Arts Festival. The annual event attracts over 1,000 wine enthusiasts and revelers to Festival Plaza for an afternoon of wine, music, art, food, and fun with the star of the event being the wine. The event features multiple wine booths pouring 90+ quality wine varieties from a carefully curated list including reds, whites, sparkling, sweets, and rosés. In addition to the wine, guests will enjoy bite-size food portions from local restauranteurs, live music, a chance to win raffle items, and a Thrifty Liquor special pop-up store to purchase bottles of their favorite wine tastings. CORK XVIII returns to Festival Plaza on Sat., Apr. 6, 2024 from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. Tickets to CORK XVIII are $100 each and are on sale now at https://redriverrevel.ticketspice.com/cork-18. Raffle tickets are $10 each and may be purchased with cash or card on site during the event. (Guests must be 21 or older.)

Shreveport Farmers’ Market

Every Sat., June 1 – Aug. 24, 2024 / 7:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Festival Plaza, Shreveport, Louisiana

The award-winning Shreveport Farmers’ Market will return for the 38th consecutive summer season with bountiful weekly markets every Saturday starting June 1 through Aug. 24 and will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Festival Plaza. The Shreveport Farmers’ Market has over 75 vendors that sell a variety of homegrown and homemade items such as fruits, vegetables, herbs, plants, honey, breads, jams, jellies, pastries, candies, pickles, cheeses, shrimp, various canned goods, seasonings, sauces, and meats. In addition to the variety of foods, there will be local artisans that have handcrafted items such as art, jewelry, crafts, candles, soaps, and dog treats. Prepared breakfast and lunch meals will be available for purchase and consumption. The Shreveport Farmers’ Market is the only USDA-Approved farmers’ market in the Shreveport-Bossier community, which allows shoppers with a Louisiana Purchase (SNAP) card to utilize their benefits for fresh, nutritious, local produce, in addition to receiving a dollar-for-dollar match of up to $20 in purchases at the Shreveport Farmers’ Market from Red River Revel partners Louisiana Healthcare Connections and Greaux the Good. Through these partnerships, the Red River Revel helps boost the local economy by supporting local farmers, ranchers, and artisans. The Shreveport Farmers’ Market is free to attend.

48th Annual Red River Revel Arts Festival

Sat., Sept. 28 – Sun., Oct. 6, 2024

Festival Plaza, Shreveport, Louisiana

Created in 1976, the Red River Revel is a nine-day annual arts festival bringing together visual, musical, and performing artists, along with the regional community for a celebration of the arts. This “Celebration of the Arts” encompasses quality in visual and performing arts, seminars, workshops, children’s arts education, and a variety of creative experiences. In addition, the Red River Revel is a community partner with local nonprofits, over 20 of which serve food and raise funds using the unique blend of culturally inspired flavors of the area and beyond. Each year during the festival, thousands of area fourth grade students spend the school day at the Red River Revel learning about and participating in arts education programs. Local, regional, and national musical acts perform on four stages during the event. Approximately 60,000 visitors from all over the country visit the Red River Revel Arts Festival each year. The 48th Annual Red River Revel will be nine days of art, music, food, and family fun for everyone.

BREW: Shreveport’s Original Beer Festival

Sat., Oct. 26, 2024

Festival Plaza, Shreveport, Louisiana

Experience an afternoon sampling internationally acclaimed and domestically micro-brewed ales, pilsners, stouts, and everything in between at the 15th annual event. The annual event attracts over 800 beer enthusiasts and socialites to Festival Plaza for an afternoon of beer, food, music, and fun. In addition to more than 100 beers to sample, BREW patrons will experience live music, college football games on big-screen TVs, and samples of signature dishes from some of Shreveport’s most popular restaurants. Guests will also vote on their favorite home brewed beer, where the winner will be awarded the “Best of BREW 2024”. BREW is a fundraiser for the Red River Revel and Mudbug Madness. Tickets to BREW: Shreveport’s Original Beer Festival will go on sale in the summer of 2024. (Guests must be 21 or older.)

“We are excited to host a large number of high-quality events in Festival Plaza in 2024,” said Logan Lewis, executive director of Red River Revel. “In addition to these, the Red River Revel enjoys a great working relationship with other events in the space such as Mudbug Madness, Let the Good Times Roll Festival, Battle of the Gumbo Gladiators, and many others. We look forward to an exciting and dynamic slate of events in 2024.”

For more information, please visit https://redriverrevel.com or follow the Revel on Facebook and Instagram at @RedRiverRevel. For sponsorship opportunities, please contact Executive Director Logan Lewis at 318-424-4000.