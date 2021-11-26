Sibley Man Succumbs to Injuries Suffered from Thanksgiving Webster Parish Crash

Dixie Inn – On Thursday, November 25, 2021, just before 6:00 p.m., Troopers assigned to Louisiana State Police Troop G began investigating a one-vehicle fatality crash on LA Hwy 528, just west of US Hwy 371. This crash ultimately claimed the life of 58-year-old Floyd Gray II.

The initial investigation revealed a 2019 Ford pickup, driven by Gray, was traveling east on LA Hwy 528. For reasons still under investigation, Gray left the roadway, traveled through a ditch, became airborne, and overturned.

Gray, who was restrained, was transported to Minden Medical Center with life-threatening-injuries. This morning, Gray succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Impairment is not suspected to be a factor in this crash; however, routine toxicology samples were taken and submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

While the cause of this crash remains under investigation, distracted and inattentive driving continues to be a leading cause of crashes in our state. Louisiana State Police urges all motorists to stay alert while driving. A lapse in one’s awareness can have deadly consequences.

In 2021, Troop G has investigated 34 fatal crashes, resulting in 36 deaths.