Sierra Frac Sand gifts Plain Dealing High School $50,000

It may have been cloudy and raining elsewhere, but the sun was shining Wednesday on Plain Dealing High School where a local businessman gifted $50,000 for classroom enhancements.

Sierra Frac Sand Owner/President Kim R. Smith, whose business operations recently expanded from Tatum, Texas to the Plain Dealing area, presented a check to Principal Sandrina Isebaert during a ceremony at the school.

Isebaert said the money will directly impact student learning and be utilized in numerous ways, including the purchase of scientific calculators, technology and other resources that were previously unattainable at the PreK-12 campus.

Smith said he wanted to give back and decided to make the donation in gratitude for working with District 5 Louisiana Public Service Commissioner Foster Campbell, whose office helped Smith navigate utilities as he established his Sierra Frac Sand business operation in the area.

“This is a very generous contribution by Mr. Smith and his company. Plain Dealing is a rural area without a lot of resources, and seldom do you see businesses step up to help a schoo11ike this in such a big way,” Commissioner Campbell said. “I collected my first paycheck at Plain Dealing High School, and 1 have never forgotten that. The school gave me my start, and I’m happy to be a small part of this donation and return the favor.”

Bossier Schools Superintendent Mitch Downey praised Smith’s generosity and investment in public education, noting he gave $30,000 in the spring to Benton Middle School for student technology.

“Sierra Frac Sand has provided Plain Dealing High a huge shot in the arm by affording students tangible learning opportunities to increase engagement,” Downey said. “We cannot express our gratitude enough to Mr. Smith for using his company’s success to elevate our students’ own academic achievements and outcomes.”