SIGNIFICANT ENROLLMENT INCREASE AT BPCC

Despite reports of college enrollment struggles at the national and state levels, Bossier Parish Community College has reported a significant increase in students enrolling for the fall 2022 semester.

Fall classes began on August 18 and 6,303 students have enrolled at BPCC; this represents a 12% increase over last year. The College also saw a 9% increase in enrollment for the Summer 2022 term, compared to Summer 2021. With this growth, BPCC has closed the gap created by the pandemic with enrollment above where it stood in the Fall of 2019.

“BPCC’s enrollment is strong,” said, Chancellor Rick Bateman, Jr. “We are excited by the renewed interest in the high-quality programs and the outstanding student life experience offered at BPCC. At a time when colleges across the country are experiences enrollment declines, this growth is a testament to the faith that our community has in BPCC’s ability to deliver on the promise to prepare students for work and for transfer to a university.”

According to Dr. Teresa Jones, BPCC’s Executive Director of Enrollment Management, the College’s growth is due to a couple of significant developments.

“BPCC has added two new campuses with locations in Natchitoches and in Many. Our presence in these additional communities accounts for about half of the growth in our fall numbers. The other half can be traced to BPCC’s commitment to expanded offerings through its N.O.W. College which offers more instruction at Night, Online, and on the Weekends. This strategy is aimed at drawing more adult learners back into the talent development pipeline for training leading to high-wage, high-demand employment in our regional economy.”

Karen Recchia, BPCC’s Vice Chancellor for Student Services, identifies increased retention as another factor contributing to BPCC’s enrollment growth.

“We are seeing more students remain enrolled at BPCC and completing their programs of study. The College’s Cavalier Care Center is contributing to this success. A clearinghouse for multiple types of student support, the Cavalier Care Center assists BPCC students dealing with food, housing, transportation, and other insecurities by connecting them with college and community resources. We walk with our students on their educational journey, and they know that we care; they know that we see their success as our success.”

Registration for Fall 2022, Winter 2022, Spring 2023, and Summer 2023 semesters is open. BPCC offers associate degrees, technical diplomas, Career and Technical Certificates in pathways such as healthcare, computer technology, manufacturing, business, and general studies. Visit bpcc.edu for more information on any of the College’s programs and to apply.