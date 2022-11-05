Silver Alert: Assistance Needed Locating Shreveport Woman

The Louisiana State Police has issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office for 76-year-old Ethel Wyche, also known as Ethel Pegues. She was last seen around 8:00 p.m. on November 4, 2022, near her daughter’s residence in the 3900 block of Lee Street in Shreveport. She was last seen wearing a gray shirt and dark-colored leggings.

Wyche’s family confirms she suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgement.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Ethel Wyche should contact Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-675-2170.