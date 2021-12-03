Silver Alert: Assistance Needed Locating Shreveport Woman

The Louisiana State Police has issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Shreveport Police Department for 76-year-old Daisy Walker. She was last seen by family members at her residence located at 7800 Youree Drive in Shreveport. Family members advised Shreveport Police that she walked away from her apartment sometime after she was put to bed on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 8:30 p.m.

Walker is a black female with black braids and brown eyes. She is approximately 5’6” tall and weighs about 135 pounds. She is possibly wearing peach jogging pants and a black bonnet on her head. She left behind her prescription eyeglasses.

Family members confirm Ms. Walker suffers from a severe medical condition that may impair her judgment.

Anyone having any information regarding the whereabouts of Daisy Walker should immediately contact the Shreveport Police Department at 318-673-7300 or local law enforcement by dialing 911.