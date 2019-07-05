SIP UNLIMITED returns for its 3rd year at Margaritaville

Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019 from 2-5 p.m., Margaritaville Resort Casino will host the 3rd Annual SIP, UNLIMITED: A Tribute to Kuan Lim, a wine, food and entertainment experience showcasing Northwest Louisiana’s favorite foods and wines. Guests will visit a vast array of stations located throughout the property, offering delicious food and wine tastings. A silent auction featuring items contributed by participating vendors, local businesses and individuals will be held throughout the event.

SIP, UNLIMITED began in 2017 to celebrate and raise funds for renowned local restaurateur Kuan Lim, Owner of Lucky Palace, to assist with prosthetics and medical bills incurred during his battle with small cell carcinoma. The following year, SIP expanded to honor two deserving service industry recipients chosen by Lim, Margaritaville SVP and GM Barry Regula, and other members of the restaurant and hospitality community.

Since its inception, over 800 people have attended SIP and proceeds have generated over $100,000 to help the beneficiaries of the event. For the 3rd Annual SIP Unlimited, we will honor three legends from the local hospitality industry including Mike Bush, Phillip Cuellar, and Kuan Lim, as they continue to battle serious medical issues.

Barry Regula is pleased to continue helping the local hospitality industry’s own, saying, “We have such a robust and dedicated service community in our area, and every business and individual that contributes to SIP whole-heartedly embraces this opportunity to give back. Our very finest culinary professionals and sommeliers are collaborating on a gastronomic adventure inspired by Lim himself. Margaritaville and our crew members were overwhelmed by the generosity of our community – the silent auction alone raised over $30,000 in gross revenue. We look forward to generating even more funds this year to assist these local hospitality legends.”

Tickets are $75, VIP Experience tickets are $150, and can be purchased on EVENTBRITE.COM (Keyword: SIP).

SIP STOPS

Margaritaville’s Event Registration Center

Hotel lobby

Guests will receive SIP trip essentials, including an event map and a signature SIP, UNLIMITED wine glass

Paradise Theater

SIP various wines from around the world paired with incredible food

various wines from around the world paired with incredible food Silent auction items generously donated from participating vendors and the community will be available for bidding, with proceeds benefitting the Bush, Ceullar and Lim families

Live Jazz

Riverview Restaurant and Brewhouse’s Main Dining Room

A one-of-a-kind Beer Garden, perfect for a cold brew with a view

Toast with old and new favorites from our local breweries paired with delicious Riverview bites

Jimmy Wooten plays

Riverview Restaurant and Brewhouse’s Upper Level Game Room

Mingle, relax, and enjoy avant-garde wine and food pairings

Billiards, darts, shuffleboard and more

Busted Coconut

Outside Riverview adjacent to pool deck

Destination offers light fare, refreshing rose’, bubbles and crisp white wines

Enjoy Caribbean Beats live poolside at The Busted Coconut, along with stunning views of the city and river

The VIP Experience offers a private setting in one of Shreveport-Bossier’s finest restaurants, Jimmy’s Seafood and Steak.