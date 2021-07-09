SITE NOMINCATIONS OPEN FOR LOUISIANA BIRDING TRAILS

BATON ROUGE, La. – Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser and the Louisiana Office of Tourism are seeking site nominations to include in the redesigned Louisiana Birding Trails. The trails, originally launched 20 years ago, will be updated to include public and private sites known for exceptional birding and outdoor recreation. The update is part of a process to assess, evaluate, and redesign the existing trails. The project is funded in part by a grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration.
“Louisiana is an ideal destination for birding enthusiasts and I’m excited to begin this process to better promote and share Louisiana’s beautiful outdoors and variety of wildlife with visitors from across the world,” said Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser. “Submit your online nominations to be a part of this amazing project.”
Nominations can be submitted online at www.labirdingtrails.com for consideration. Nominations must be submitted by September 30, 2021.
The Louisiana Office of Tourism is hosting meetings across the state to discuss the update of the birding trails with community members. These meetings will provide an overview of the project, discuss the nomination process and criteria, and answer any questions attendees may have.
Louisiana Birding Trail Meeting Schedule
Monday, July 12
1 p.m.
Kent House
2601 Bayou Rapides Road
Alexandria, LA
Tuesday, July 13
10 a.m.
Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau
629 N. Spring Street
Shreveport, LA
Tuesday, July 13
2 p.m.
Monroe-West Monroe Convention and Visitors Bureau
601 Constitution Drive
West Monroe, LA
Wednesday, July 14
2 p.m.
Louisiana State Library
Riverview Room
701 N. Fourth Street
Baton Rouge, LA
Thursday, July 15
10 a.m.
Lafayette Convention and Visitors Commission
1100 Lafayette Street
Lafayette, LA
Thursday, July 15
3 p.m.
Jeff Davis Parish Economic Development and Tourist Commission
100 Rue de l’Acadie
Jennings, LA
Friday, July 16
10 a.m.
New Orleans Jazz Museum
400 Esplanade Avenue
New Orleans, LA
Friday, July 16
2 p.m.
Wetlands Acadian Cultural Center
314 St. Mary Street
Thibodaux, LA
One nominations are received, a team of field experts will visit each site to assess their potential and evaluate the bird habitats as well as outdoor amenities available for visitors.
“Evaluating and updating the Louisiana Birding Trails is going to provide a better visitor experience and attract new audiences as we welcome outdoor enthusiasts to the state,” said Doug Bourgeois, assistant secretary of the Louisiana Office of Tourism. “The trails will also help drive visitors to communities both large and small in every corner of the state.”
For more information, visit labirdingtrails.com.