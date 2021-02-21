Sites For Water

Bossier Parish residents will be able to pick up bottled water at various sites while supplies last.



Residents in these areas can pick up water at the town of Benton, town of Plain Dealing and the town of Haughton. Also, water will be available at the North East Fire District, the East 80 Fire District #1 and South Bossier Fire District #2 until supplies are exhausted.



In Bossier City, bottled water will be distributed Monday from 7 a.m. while supplies last. Distribution will be at the Bossier Civic Center, 620 Benton Rd. Residents will be limited to one case of water.



Col. Gene Barattini, Deputy Director of the Bossier Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, coordinated with the LA National Guard to deliver water to sites for distribution.