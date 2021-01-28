Six New Deputies Answered the Call

Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington administered the Oath of Affirmation in a swearing-in ceremony for six new deputies in the Human Resources’ Conference Room in the Bossier Parish Courthouse Thursday morning.



“We have a good group of recruits here, some with law enforcement experience and some without, and that’s good,” said Sheriff Whittington. “Hopefully this is the beginning of a long and productive career here at the Bossier Sheriff’s Office. I am always excited to welcome new deputies to our team,” said Sheriff Whittington.



If you are seeking a career that offers excitement in the workplace and a chance to make a difference in our community, then the Bossier Sheriff’s Office may have a place for you.



While deputy positions require applicants to be 21 years of age, the position of corrections officers only requires a person to be at least 18 years old.



The process to become a member of the Bossier Sheriff’s Office team begins with signing up for a test with the Human Resources Department by calling (318) 965-3459.