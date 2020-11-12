Six parish athletes sign with colleges

Six Bossier Parish standout high school athletes signed with colleges on Wednesday.

Four Benton athletes signed — baseball players Hayden Hable (Southern Arkansas), Clint Lasiter (Louisiana-Lafayette), Grayson Gates (Northwestern State) and basketball player Jada Anderson (ULM).

Airline softball pitcher Raelin Chaffin signed with LSU.

Haughton shortstop Peyton Stovall signed with Arkansas.

The four baseball and softball signees all had their 2020 seasons cut short baby the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lasiter, a first-team All-Parish selection in 2019 as a sophomore, was off to a good start. Through 14 games, he batted .489 with seven doubles, two home runs and 16 RBI.

Gates was off to a 3-0 start on the mound. He had a 2.774 ERA in 17 2/3 innings. He pitched a four-hitter in a win over St. Mary’s.

Hable, brother of former Benton baseball and football star Garrett Hable, was 1-2 with a 4.20 ERA in 21 2/3 innings. He and Lasiter shared the team lead in strikeouts with 22.

Stovall was batting .516 through 11 games. He had 15 RBI, one 3B and four home runs. Stovall hit home runs in three straight games early in the season.

Chaffin is a two-time All-Parish MVP. As a sophomore in 2019, she was 18-2 with a 0.614 ERA. She had 228 strikeouts in 114 innings. Chaffin was also a first-team selection on the LSWA Class 5A All-State team.

Lasiter, Gates, Hable, Stovall and Chaffin all caught the eye of college scouts early in their careers during summer and some fall travel showcase events. Chaffin committed to LSU before she threw her first pitch at Airline.

Anderson, a four-year starter, helped Benton win the Class 5A state championship last season, averaging 14.7 steals, 3.7 steals and 3.1 assists. After scoring 33 points, she was named the MVP in Benton’s 62-48 state championship victory over Ouachita Parish.

The Lady Tigers were the 4A runners-up in 2019.

Anderson is joining former teammate Qua Chambers, currently a freshman at ULM

Two Parkway baseball players — Hunter Delcomyn and Hayden Knotts — are planning to sign. Delcomyn is signing with Central Baptist on Nov. 20. Knotts is signing with Northwestern State. Plans for a ceremony are pending.

Randy Brown/Press-Tribune … Airline pitcher Raelin Chaffin signed with LSU Wednesday.

Stacey Tinsley/Press-Tribune … Haughton shortstop Peyton Stovall signed with Arkansas Wednesday.

Courtesy of Benton High … Benton pitcher Hayden Hable signed with Southern Arkansas Wednesday.

Courtesy of Benton High … Benton shortstop Clint Lasiter signed with Louisiana-Lafayette Wednesday.

Courtesy of Benton High … Benton pitcher Grayson Gates signed with Northwestern State Wednesday.